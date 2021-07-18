© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

failure

  • 32-no-dither-sm.gif
    Word of Mouth
    The Failure Show
    There are winners and there are losers, victorious success stories, and epic fails - and today show is all about the latter. From sports to space, from…