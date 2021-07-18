© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Christ

  • Word of Mouth
    Word of Mouth 10.27.2012
    Part 1: Your Own Personal Jesus: If you grew up in a religious home with a portrait of Jesus on the wall, he was probably portrayed as brown-haired, brown…