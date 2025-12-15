SPONSORED CONTENT: Amy Moses “Always Knew” She Would Return to Volunteering as a CASA

This is a paid post. This content was paid for and produced by our sponsor. NHPR’s news and editorial staff had no role in this post’s creation. Learn more about NHPR’s mission here.

By CASA of NH

When Amy Moses first became a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in 2001, she didn’t realize what an important part of her life it would become. Over two decades later, after stepping away to raise and homeschool her daughters, she has returned to the role — and she’s reminded every day why she felt called to it in the first place.

“I always, always knew that I would return,” Amy says. When her children went off to college, it felt like the right time to step back in. Amy’s experiences reveal how deeply one volunteer can impact children and families navigating the most difficult circumstances.

Amy’s first case after returning involved a little boy whose life had been disrupted by domestic violence and substance misuse. “At the beginning, I definitely felt like there was a lot of trauma going on with him,” says Amy. “He had seen a lot over the years. There was no routine or structure for him.”

As a CASA, Amy walks alongside the child and his family, showing up for visits, attending court hearings, and working with the adults involved in his life. Slowly, she has watched this boy begin to flourish.

“The boy on this case reminds me of my grandson,” she says with a smile. “He has so much energy, and he’s all over the place, and isn’t scared of taking risks. He rides his bike all crazy and wants to jump off of everything. But he’s a really sweet boy, and very kind.”

Preschool became a turning point for the boy. “Once he started preschool, he really blossomed,” Amy explains. “They weren’t even sure if was going to be ready for kindergarten. Now, he’s so ready.”

Amy has also seen growth in the boy’s parents. Although they separated, they are learning how to co-parent and work together on a routine for their son. As the case nears closure, Amy can see progress in the form of real, meaningful change.

In working with the parents on her cases, Amy has experienced both resistance and breakthroughs. She remembers one difficult meeting when a mother declared she didn’t like Amy and wanted a new CASA. “I was stunned,” Amy recalls. “I didn’t know why. Maybe she just needed someone to lash out at, and I was the one.”

But Amy didn’t give up. Over time, she kept showing up, and eventually the mother’s attitude changed. “I’ve really built up that trust with the mom. I had a visit with the child and the mom a couple months ago, and by far that was the best visit I’ve ever had. The mom was so open, welcoming, and chatty.”

As Amy explains, “We’re there for the kids, but we can’t be against the parents. It doesn’t work for the overall outcome.”

Amy plans to continue volunteering as long as she can. She balances a busy life running a family farm, raising Golden Retrievers, gardening, preserving food, and spending time with her husband, daughters and grandsons. But CASA remains a priority.

What makes CASA powerful, Amy believes, is that each volunteer brings something unique. “We all have a different story. That’s what makes this so special,” she says.

