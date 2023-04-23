NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 4.23.23

Monday, April 24, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Alan Reid (Scottish Folk Music) at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Online Open Mic from the Hearing Room ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2643310292478415/

Wednesday,April 26, 2023

Dance! 2nd and 4th Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

David Howley (We Banjo 3) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John Gorka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7154638/judy-collins-madeleine-peyroux-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Selwyn Birchwood at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

John Gorka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Golden Shoals at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, April 28, 2023

Kaia Kater with Abigail Lapell Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene; novaarts.org

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Dance! 4th Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffee House at the Congregational Church on the Green, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ http://anoncoffee.org/ ~ Featureing Devan Tracy, Ukulele Zen (Stu Fuchs), Crowes Pasture

Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Low Lily with Stefan Amidon, Green Heron and Hazel Royer at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Will Dailey at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Kalos house concert at Bow NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

LANGHORNE SLIM & JOHN CRAIGIE at The Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Dance! 5th Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Montpelier Contra and English Country Dance, Capital City Grange, 6612 Vt Route 12, West Berlin, VT ~ 2:30pm to 5:30pm ET ~ http://capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing/

Peter Mulvey with SistaStrings at Lowell Town and City Festival, Lowell MA ~ ~ https://thetownandcityfestival.com/

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Bones and Arrows ‘23 at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ ~ multi-genre show: Modern Fools, Caliche, Five Feet, Lake Over Fire, Proelium, Happy Just to See You, The Graniteers, Trophy Wife, Pink Blazer,, Chazz, Drifters in Vellichor

Michaela Anne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

War and Treaty at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Abigail Lapelle at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Reed Foehl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Concert for Peace at VAPA Greenwall Auditorium, Bennington College, Bennington VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/978465603518775/

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Carsie Blanton at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Decatur Creek at Branch and Blade Brewery, Keene NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm ET ~

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Kaia Kater with CRYS at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook ME ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nhfiddleensemble.org/

Green Heron at Mr. Sippi Barbeque, Rochester NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=619d85f35af0b6b5efa35bd36&id=ffc1c553f7&e=2967b86478 https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Monday, May 1, 2023

Dedication of Memorial Plaque for Elizabeth Gurley Flynn’s birthplace (including singing of Labor movement/IWW songs) at corner of Court and Montgomery Streets, Concord NH ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/901335834287022 ~ at 4pm that day, there will also be a rally in celebration of International Workers Day at the Memorial arch in front of the state capitol. Joe Hill wrote “The Rebel Girl” in honor of Flynn.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS with KALOS at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Martyn Joseph at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/martyn-joseph/ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Sweet Lillies at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS with KALOS at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Eileen Ivers at the Chocolate Church, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Thursday, May 4 through Sunday May 7, 2023

Every Day is Mother’s Day Tour (Claudia Schmidt, Sally Rogers, Emma’s Revolution) in Providence RI, Woodstock CT, Schenectady NY, Arlington MA ~ http://tinyurl.com/EveryDayIsMothersDayTour

Friday, May 5, 2023

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Rupert Wates. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kalos at NextStage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and Lucy Kaplansky at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Augustana at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023

May Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/save-the-date-mandolin-festival/

Featuring Marla Fibish, Skip Gorman, Steve Roy, Keith Murphy and Susie, Isa and Juliana Burke-Friday Concert at the Dance Hall Kittery, Saturday Concert @ Concord Community Music School.

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Opening Day and Maypole Celebration at Brattleboro Area Farmers' Market, Brattleboro VT ~ 9am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1227529254798075/ ~ Come visit the first market of the season! Andy Davis will be joining us to lead the Maypole Celebration. There are two sessions. 11:00 and 12:00. Andy Davis and Louisa Engle will lead maypole dances for all ages. Music will be played by area musicians. Feel free to bring an instrument if you play jigs, reels and marches and want to join in. Come help us wind up winter and weave in the spring!

Heather Maloney with High Tea at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/heather-maloney-high-tea-5623

Dance! Montpelier Contra Dance, Capital City Grange, 6612 Vt Route 12, West Berlin, VT ~ 8pm to 11pm ET ~ http://capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing/

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/

Eileen Ivers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Raffi at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Kalos at Opera House, Boothbay Harbor ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Lael Neale at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Todd Hearon Album Release Party (new album, YODELADY) with Green Heron at Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/164595296460996/

New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble at Star Theatre, Kittery ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nhfiddleensemble.org/

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Sally Newton calling, music: Mary Frasier and Friends

Bela Fleck, Zakia Hussein, & Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/WatervilleOperaHouse/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/527205095642609

Tribute to Pete Sutherland at the Young Tradition Festival, Burlington VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/691060316035465/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Rupert Wates. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Doug Farrell and Volkert Volkersz: Two Songwriters Back and Forth and Together at DublinArts & Muse Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1918777878480789/

Kalos at Opera House, Bethel ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour

Seamus Egan Project at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Ellis Paul with Radoslav Lorkovic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Nick Phaneuf, Jim Dozet, and Jon Ross as the folk trio, Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

Pete Francis at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble at Derryfield School, Manchester NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nhfiddleensemble.org/

Monday, May 8, 2023

Rachel Baiman at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Vieux Farka Toure with Wet Tuna at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/2398411433655562/

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Dance! Second and fouth Wednesday English Country Dancing at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Sarah Potenza at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Beg, Steal or Borrow (Vermont Bluegrass) at Rialto Theatre, Lancaster NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Shawn Colvin at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Lone Bellow at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Molly Parden at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Will Dailey with Sarah Borges at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Johnny Memphis at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Exeter Farmers Market, Swasey Parkway, Downtown Exeter, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/exeter/

Friday, May 12, 2023

Dance! Second Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Senie Hunt Project at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/949671353077940/

Ellis Paul at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jeremy Garrett with Shadowgrass at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Porch Party Mamas at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Jim Scott Concert for the Earth at Milford UU Church, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/week/2023/5/12?pli=1

Kinan Azmeh, Mike Block, and Fabio Pirozzolo Trio at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Imagine Zero Festival at SolarFest in Brandon VT ~ 12 noon to 8pm ET ~ https://imaginezerofestival.com/#home https://www.solarfest.org/ ~ Dawes is the headlining band with strong support from New England favorites Kat Wright Band, Myra Flynn, Billy Wylder, Michael Daves, Ben Kogan Band and Brandon Heisler.

Jeremy Garrett, featuring Shadowgrass at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Joe Henry at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Buffalo Rose with the Moon Shells at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

The Pousette-Dart Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Yellow House Blues Band at the Chocolate Church,Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Ellis Paul at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Green Heron at House Concert, Chocorua, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ contact for details: greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Kim Zombik: Silvervest at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Windborne at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, May 17. 2023

John Butler at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Keb Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Garnet Rogers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Wood's Grille, 284 1st NH Turnpike Rd., Northwood, NH ~ 5-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ (603) 942-9663 https://woodsgrille.com/

Friday, May 19, 2023

Dance! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Keb Mo’ at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1907327286278024/

Kevin Barry, Consuela Candelaria and Carol Noonan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Flamenco & Tapas By Monadnock Music at Dublin Arts and Muse Gallery, Dublin NH ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/calendar/#event=flamenco-tapas;instance=20230519180000

Garnet Rogers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, 2023

The Thing in the Spring at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1324008868387405/ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival (perhaps 20% folk or folk-adjacent) Guerilla Toss, Rough Francis, Thus Love, Kendra, Sinaloa, Editrix, Landowner, Sponge Head, TIFFY, Mali Obomsawin Sextet, Maria Chavez, Zoh Amba, Susan Alcorn, Kafari, Caloric, JP Schlegelmilch, All Feels, Equipment Pointed Ankh, Bill Callahan, Marisa Anderson & Jim White,Laura Gibson, Wildflower, Nat Russell, Marisol Zilske, Guy Capecelatro III, Dylan Patrick Ward, Wren Kitz

[May 19-20] All Roads Music Fest, Belfast ME ~ ~ https://allroadsmusicfest.org/

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Montpelier Contra Dance, Capital City Grange, 6612 Vt Route 12, West Berlin, VT ~ 8pm to 11pm ET ~ http://capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing/

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub

The Rough and Tumble at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Love Crumbs and Sandy Bailey at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble at Town Hall, Exater NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nhfiddleensemble.org/

Beltane, a Scottish Celebration of Spring at Oscar Barn, Hooksett NH ~ [see website for details]~ https://nhscot.org/events/beltane-scottish-celebration-of-spring/

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Hannah Robuccio at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, May 22, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Dance! Second and Fourth Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

WESLEY STACE AND DAVID NAGLER w/ PHILIP B PRICE at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Session Americana at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Green Heron at Currier Museum, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Friday, May 26, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Dance! 4th Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

GoldenOak at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Melissa Ferrick at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, 2023

Ukefest at Ashokan Center, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://ashokancenter.org/

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Cynthia MacLeod & Gordon Belsher at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

GoldenOak at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Willy Porter at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Sunday, May 28, 2023

BBQ Blues with Kan-Tu Blues Band at Marty's Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/528694776012278/

Saturday, May 30, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Sarah Blacker Band at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, May 31, 2023

ROBINSON AND ROHE w/ RACHEL SUMNERat The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Thursday, June 1, 2023

John Gorka at Bass Hall, Monadnockj Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/bruce-cockburn

Dead to the Core: An Acoustic Celebration of the Grateful Dead at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Dance! Montpelier Contra Dance, Capital City Grange, 6612 Vt Route 12, West Berlin, VT ~ 8pm to 11pm ET ~ http://capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing/

Danielle Nicole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Diane Battistello, Deb Seymour & Ronnee Stolzberg In Concert at First Parish Unitarian Church, Medfield MA and Livestreamed ~ 2-4:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/588843806465990/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ featuring Bow Junction. Outdoors in Church Park, Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Jacob Joliff Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Portsmouth Farmer's Market, 1 Junkins Ave, Portsmouth City Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9am to 12 noon ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/portsmouth/

Kate Redgate at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Hannah Johlas callling, music by Tad Dreis and Garrett Cameron

Nick Phaneuf, Jim Dozet, and Jon Ross as the folk trio, Tourist Attraction at Book&Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.bookandbar.com/

New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble at Franklin Opera House, Franklin NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nhfiddleensemble.org/

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Wood's Grille, 284 1st NH Turnpike Rd., Northwood, NH ~ 5-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ (603) 942-9663 https://woodsgrille.com/

Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, 2023

Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival , LaFargeville, NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html

Friday, June 9, 2023

Chris Trapper at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Liz Simmons, with Casey Murray, Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Bitter Pill at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Roy Book Binder in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Mary Gautier at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Albannach (Scottish bagpipe and percussion band) at Great North Woods Center

​for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

The Fretbenders at Nippo Lake Restaurant. 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6 - 8:00 pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ (603) 664-2030 ~ Trio, with Zac Francis on bass.

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Livingston Taylor at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at the Chocolate Church, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2023-24-events

Green Heron at private porch concert, Nashua NH ~ [send email for details] ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Monday, June 12, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Liza Linehan at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

DANCE: Morris and More at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Community Singers at Revels North, 31 Old Etna Road, Hanover NH (weekly) ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events ~

Peabody’s Coal Train at Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1152430332142236/

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16, 2023

Camp Cripple Creek at Full Moon Resort in the Catskills of New York State ~ ~ https://campcripplecreek.com/ ~ members of The Band, Donna the Buffalo, Cindy Cashdollar and more

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Ben Folds at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8567554/ben-folds-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Melody Gardot at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, June 16, 2023

Bill Frissell Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Evocatives at West LA Beer Company, Swanzey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/6156844484361800/

Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, 2023

Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH (multi-genre festival) ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/artist-lineup ~ String cheese incident, Mike Gordon, TWIDDLE, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Orebolo, Andy Frasco & the U.N., too many zooz, doom flamingo, kitchen dwellers, Mihali & Friends, neighbor, The Nth Power, with Jennifer Hartswick, dogs in a pile, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, karina rykman, Jennifer Hartswick, Consider the Source,

Funky Dawgz, Yam Yam, Nick & Nate Play Marley, Bella's Bartok, Bearly Dead, Sicard Hollow, Dub Apocalypse, Baked Shrimp, Zach Nugent's Dead Set, and more

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub

The Wildwoods at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.signaturesoundspresents.com/

Vance Gilbert at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Chris Trapper at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Juneteenth! Chanting Down Babylon, Redemption Songs of the Diaspora at Strawberry Banke Museum, Portsmouth NH ~ 12:00 noon to 10pm ET ~ https://www.blackheritagetrailnh.org/ 603-570-8469 ~ Marcia Griffiths, Glen Washington, Lady G, Brigadier Jerry, Nadine Sutherland, Onyx Brown.

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Marcy Playground at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull) with Dan Crisp at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Dancing Madly Backwards at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/712629773904868/

The Felice Brothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Green Heron with Benny Bleu at The Little Cafe, Rochester NH ~ [send email for details] ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Friday, June 23, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Keb Mo’ at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7550638/kebmo-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Quebe Sisters at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Old Songs Festival, Altamont, New York ~ see website for details ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

[June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~ see website for details ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ see website for details ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/708362624043206/

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Trusting Fate at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/888813742334501/

The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://quebesisters.com/#tour https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Quebe-Sisters.html

The Busted Jug Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Quebe Sisters Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Monday, June 26, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Durham Farmers Market, Downtown Mini-Park, 66 Main St., Durham, NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://www.seacoasteatlocal.org/summer-farmers-markets/durham/

Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the Parlour Room, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the SpaceGallery, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/

Green Heron at Public Library, Durham NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Jon Jorgenson Bluegrass Band at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Mark Erelli at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, June 30, 2023

Rufus Wainwright at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Green Heron at Fogtown Cafe, Ellsworth ME ~ 5pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/913716033134767/

The Nields at Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/nields-7123

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Green Heron at Gundalow Cruise, Durham NH ~ 6pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Tuesday, July 5, 2023

Darrell Scott at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Wednesday, July 6, 2023

Bywater Call at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ See website for lineup and details ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf

Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more.

Busy Bird Bluegrass Festival in Berkshire NY ~ ~ http://www.busybird-bluegrass.com/

Thursday, July 7, 2023

Eric Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at Stone Mountain Art Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, July 8, 2023

Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Bill Kirchen Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Claudia Schmidt in the Ballroom at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, July 9 through 15, 2023

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ details TBA ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/838596494087829/

Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, 1 Poultney Road (off County Route 22), Oak Hill, NY 12460 ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/2023-grey-fox-festival-lineup/?day=all

Friday, July 14, 2023

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Green Heron at Potash Bowl, Swanzey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Tab Benoit (Electric Blues) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Della Mae at Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series - AMC Highland Center, Brettin Woods NH ~ 7pm EDT ~https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/new-hampshire/highland-center/ https://www.facebook.com/heyheydellamae

Adam Ezra Group at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1190383568332264/

The Fretbenders (Duo) at Stratham Summerfest, Stratham Hill Park Stratham NH ~ 9:45-3:00pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ ~ Trio with Paul Wolf on Percussion

Mat Kearney (Acoustic Trio) at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, 144 Steinburg Road, Brandon VT ~ https://www.solarfest.org/ ~ Dar Williams, Etana, Raw Soul Rebels, Cam Gilmour, Andris Berry Band, Krishna Guthrie Band, Fern Maddie, Phil Henry, Lara Herscovitch, Cloudbelly, Dylan Patrick Ward, Luminous Crush, Satyrdagg Solar-powered stage!

Sunday, July 16, 2023

The Fretbenders (Duo) at The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket, NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.fretbenders.com/ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ ~ Quartet, with Paul Wolf on percussion and Zac Francis on bass.

Green Heron at Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~ greenheronmusic@gmail.com https://mailchi.mp/7eaf50c5b8c6/check-out-the-upcoming-concert-schedule?e=2967b86478

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Frankie Boy and Blues Express with The Great Groove Theory at Henniker Concert Series, Henniker NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/239728908387282/

Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/487838990088235/

Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival, Trumansburg NY~ ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/

County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/