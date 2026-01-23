Homegrown NH: Help your houseplants thrive in NH’s long winters

Emma Erler, lead horticulturist at Kirkwood Gardens and Homegrown NH host, says success growing houseplants comes down to choosing the right kind of plant. While some houseplants are forgiving when it comes to watering transgressions or inadequate light, others are best left to professionals.

Almost all of the common plants that are grown indoors are native to tropical rainforests and desert regions. Without exception, plants are happiest when they are grown under similar conditions to what they prefer in the wild as far as the right light, humidity, and temperature.

Succulent plants typically come from arid regions with full sun exposure. Thus, in northern places like New Hampshire, they will only thrive if they are grown in a well-drained potting mix in a bright window with southern exposure. Though a cacti or succulent might look nice on the coffee table, it is unlikely to thrive long-term.

If you have limited light in your home, you are better off trying a plant that can tolerate those conditions, such as one of the many rugged foliage plants that can be found at many garden centers.

Jessica Hunt/NHPR Emma Erler gives advice on the plants in the NHPR newsroom.

Give these plants a try

If you are lucky enough to have bright, sunny, south-facing windows, you can generally place your houseplants on a window sill and ideally move them outside in the summer.

Recommended varieties

Succulents

Euphorbia - crown of thorns

Haworthia

Kalanchoe

Jade

Aloe

Foliage

Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema)

Silver squill (Ledebouria)

The following varieties are best in an east- or west-facing window with moderate light:

African violet

Tuberous begonia

Peperomia

Norfolk Island pine

ZZ plant

Hoya

Dracaena

Suggestions for low-light rooms or north-facing windows:

Philodendron

Pothos

Cast iron plant (Aspidistra)

Snake plant (Sansevieria)

Certain ferns

Care considerations:

Watering: Choose a container with a bottom drainage hole! Pots without drainage collect excess water around the roots, eventually causing root rot and death.

Use a good quality potting mix.

Overwatering is responsible for most plant deaths. Watering should never be done on a schedule, only when plants need it.

Most plant roots are in the bottom 2/3rds of the pot, so do not water until all of the soil is nearly dry.

Apply water until it drains out of the bottom of the pot. Empty standing water after 10 minutes.

Fertilizing is required for healthy growth.At least a couple times a year, use a balanced houseplant fertilizer. Follow the label and use only as directed. If plants look pale or aren’t growing, it’s probably time for fertilizer.

Growing houseplants can be enjoyable and rewarding. It might take some experimenting to figure out what you can grow most successfully, but that is part of the fun. By choosing a reliable houseplant whose needs match the indoor conditions of your home, watering only when needed, and fertilizing judiciously, you may find that houseplants make an attractive and permanent addition to your home.

See you in the garden!