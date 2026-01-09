© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.
Environment
Homegrown NH will air each week during Weekend Edition Saturday at 8:35 a.m.
Homegrown NH

Homegrown NH: Jump-start your garden with winter sowing

By Emma Erler,
Jessica Hunt
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST
Emma Erler

If you’re a gardener with big plans for spring, you might give a new technique called “winter sowing” a try.

Winter sowing is a way to start seeds outdoors by essentially creating mini-greenhouses made of recycled milk jugs or even plastic bags.

Some seeds require cold stratification: That is, exposing the seeds to a period of cold conditions for several weeks, breaking their dormancy so they can germinate in spring.

The homemade greenhouses mimic natural conditions that provide the necessary cold stratification and expose the seedlings to sun and weather, without the need for grow lights. The result is strong, self-hardened plants ready to transplant in spring.

You are most likely to have success jump-starting the growing season for cool-season annuals, like pansies, alyssum and sweet peas.

Vegetables such as lettuce, spinach, kale, and broccoli are also good candidates for this approach. Native perennial plants, like milkweed and rudbeckia, also need to experience winter conditions in order to germinate.

Supplies for winter sowing.
Elena Eberwein/NHPR
Supplies for winter sowing.

Emma Erler, Homegrown NH host and lead horticulturist at Kirkwood Gardens, explains how to get started:

What you need:

  • Plastic jugs or other transparent, covered containers. Milk jugs, 2-liter bottles, takeout containers, or salad mix containers can work well. 
  • Potting mix
  • Tape for sealing and labelling
  • Scissors or sharp knife
  • Seeds 
  • Drill

1. Collect and wash containers. Containers should be able to hold at least 3 inches of potting mix and have covers that can be vented. Jugs and bottles will need to be cut in half with lids removed. Lids need holes cut in the top.

2. Make 4 to 6 holes in the bottom of the container to allow extra water to drain away. Add an optional water-permeable barrier to keep soil from washing away (a coffee filter, piece of newspaper, or landscape fabric).

3. Add potting mix, 3+ inches ideally. Moisten mixture thoroughly.

4. Plant seeds, ideally only one species or variety per container.

5. Cover containers and place them in a protected area in at least part sun.

6. Monitor containers periodically for dampness and germination.

Once seeds have germinated in spring, you’ll need to keep a close eye on conditions, opening containers if it warms up and moving them to the shade if necessary. During cold spells, close or cover the containers.

See you in the garden!

If you have a question for us, you can send us an email or voice memo to Homegrown NH@NHPR.org.

Homegrown New Hampshire is a collaboration between Squam Lakes Natural Science Center and NHPR.

Homegrown NH
Emma Erler
Emma received a B.S. in Environmental Horticulture and a MEd in Educational Studies from the University of New Hampshire.
See stories by Emma Erler
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.