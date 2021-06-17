 For Windham’s First Pride, A Time To Celebrate Closer To Home | New Hampshire Public Radio

For Windham’s First Pride, A Time To Celebrate Closer To Home

By 24 minutes ago
  • Steven Lawlor-Jones came up with the idea to host Windham's first Pride Month celebration.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Steven Lawlor-Jones came up with the idea to host Windham's first Pride Month celebration.
    Steven Lawlor-Jones
  • Jackey Bennett is the co-chair of Windham Citizens for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Jackey Bennett is the co-chair of Windham Citizens for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
    Jackey Bennett

People eager to celebrate LGBTQ communities in June often have to flock to large, metropolitan hubs for pride events. But New Hampshire residents in the small town of Windham don’t have to head to Portsmouth or Nashua anymore.

 A group of Windham residents has organized the town’s first Pride Month celebration. Two of them, Jackey Bennett and Steven Lawlor-Jones spoke with All Things Considered host Peter Biello to talk about how the event came together and what pride means for communities like Windham.