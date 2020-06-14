Virtual Folk Music Offerings

NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etc

June 15 2020 edition

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

every Sunday

Sunday Funday Country Music Hour with TBE (Featuring Miss Tess) ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263625267981346/

Online Ballad Sing Live from the Mermaid Tavern (Lynn Noel and friends) ~ 2pm ~ https://sites.google.com/view/lynnoel/music/mermaidstavern

Monday, June 15, 2020 and every Monday

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Monday, June 15, 2020 and every Monday

Alice DiMicele's "Lovestream" ~ 10pm EDT ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/aliceottermusic/videos/

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" every Tuesday at 3pm EDT, British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Letitia VanSant “at Passim” ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/688097475319895/

Green Heron Live Stream ~ 7-8:30 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/556945878300268/

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 and every Wednesday

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Green Heron Live at Stone Church ~ 6-8pm EDT ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/252545032751309/ Live on the patio outdoors.

Thursday, June 18, 2020 and every Thursday

Alice DiMicele's "Lovestream" ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/aliceottermusic/videos/

Cerian Live Stream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2905097299588985/

Friday, June 19, 2020 and every Friday

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ 8pm every Friday from York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Friday, June 19, 2020

Juneteenth 2020: Songs that feed the Soul (Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire) ~ 7-10pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/380005502958891/ ~ The daily struggles, triumphs, hopes and failures of generations of Black Americans are carefully and methodically recorded not only in the pages of history textbooks but also by the music and lyrics of the era. This virtual concert, with performances from members of the Negro Ensemble Company New York with Burgundy Williams, Joy Brown & more, will feature songs that defined certain eras in African American history. From the coded messages of subversion implicit in traditional Spirituals to the stirring soulful songs emanating from Motown, this musical montage will have you testifying to the impact of Black music on America and the world. See also Music to Celebrate Our Ancestors 1-4pm https://www.facebook.com/events/306387523695098/

Friday, June 19 through Saturday, June 20, 2020

The Virtual Great Labor Arts Exchange 2020 ~ register online at https://www.laborheritage.org/ to get schedule of performances and other details. Info@laborheritage.org 202-6373963

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Mark Erelli Facebook Live Concert (sponsored by Peterborough Folk Music Society) ~ 7:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/969802743475014/

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry LIVE on YouTube 6/23 ~ 3:00-4:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1631339530346568/

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood in Concert ~ 7pm ~ https://www.riseupandsing.org/

Sunday June 28, 2020 and every Sunday thereafter

The Whispering Tree Live ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2928841623898181/

Wednesday July 1, 2020

Irish Music Series from Pittsburg PA ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1269835463225919/

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Winnipeg Folk Festival At Home ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/459410414713924/ bit.ly/WFF-YouTube

July 12th,

The Monadnock Summer Lyceum featuring Jim Rooney, From Homer to Hank Williams: Thoughts about Singing and Songwriting; 11 a.m.

https://www.monadnocklyceum.org/jim-rooney

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Livingston Taylor Drive-In Concert at Tupelo ~ Tupelo Drive In, 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 12 noon and 3pm (two shows) ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=960

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters (Blues) at Tupelo Drive In ~ 3pm and 6pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=966

Archived and irregular events:

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Windborne’s Livestream Quarantine Events from March-April-May: https://www.facebook.com/watch/WindborneSingers/531845331081017/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/