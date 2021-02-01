Unpacking The Republican COVID-19 Relief Proposal

Ten Republican senators are slated to propose a new COVID-19 relief package this week. These senators, including Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio, say their proposal could pass with bipartisan support. At about $600 billion, this deal is smaller than what the Biden administration has proposed.

The Biden proposal includes $1,400 in direct relief payments to qualified Americans, while this package offers $1,000.

But Democrats could pass the Biden relief package without any Republican support via budget reconciliation, though President Biden has agreed to meet with the moderate Republican senators involved at the White House this week.

Does the Republican COVID-19 relief proposal have any chance of passing? What other measures are included in the proposal?

