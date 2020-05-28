Special Broadcast: America Amplified National Call-in Talk Show

Sporting events, church services, concerts and community festivals illuminated our lives before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted daily routines and traditional gatherings. Now, in a different and challenging time – how do we find community? What can be done when we can’t gather in person?

Join us Saturday at 4 p.m. for a national call-in talk show, “America Amplified: Life, Community and COVID-19.”

Hosts Brian Ellison of KCUR in Kansas City and Maiken Scott of WHYY in Philadelphia will take listener calls from across the country. NHPR listeners can share their stories by calling in at 1-800-444-8652. The program airs live this Saturday, May 30, on NHPR at 4 p.m.

America Amplified is a 2020 initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The project harnesses community engagement strategies to strengthen public media journalism, and elevate the diverse voices of America.