Rep. Lucy McBath On The Georgia Senate Runoffs And Her Priorities For The Biden Administration

Much of the country’s political energy is focused on Georgia heading into the special elections for its Senate seats in January. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has been attacked by President Trump and his supporters the president’s supporters. But Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath has defended Raffensperger, and has remained outspoken in her criticism of Trump’s conduct concerning Georgia.

McBath won her House seat in 2018 after Jon Ossoff (who is now a candidate for Senate) lost a race for the same seat in 2017. McBath’s 6th District once trended heavily Republican, but she comfortably won reelection this year.

In her memoir, “Standing Our Ground: A Mother’s Story”, Rep. McBath describes how the murder of her son motivated her to become an advocate for gun safety and eventually run for Congress. Her son, Jordan was shot and killed in 2012 in a gas station parking lot by a white man who was angry about the volume of his music.

What does Rep. McBath think of the rhetoric surrounding her state’s elections? What does she think will happen come January? And what priorities does she have for the Biden administration?

