NHPR Calendar of Music Events 1.24.21

NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etc

January 25, 2021 edition

Many virtual event announcements have short lead-times. This listing may be missing important online and in-person concerts that are announced the same week they occur. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

Sunday, January 24, 2021 and every Sunday

Sunday Funday Country Music Hour with TBE (Featuring Miss Tess) ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263625267981346/

Online Ballad Sing Live from the Mermaid Tavern (Lynn Noel and friends) ~ 2pm ~ https://sites.google.com/view/lynnoel/music/mermaidstavern

Susie on Sunday (Susan Werner) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/290845345296938/

The Whispering Tree Live ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2928841623898181/

Daisy Chute’s Window Sessions Live ~ 1pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/daisychuteofficial/videos/588240578654237

Monday, January 25, 2021

Marcus Santos (Afro-Brazilian) “at” Passim ~ 7pm EST ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Monday, January 25, 2021 and every Monday

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Owen Dara, Elle Sompres and Nikki O’Neil Songs and Sit-downs ~ 10pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/234048904586338/

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Earl White Stringband & Eddie Bond and Friends – Music of Our Mountains – Fiddle and Banjo ~ 4pm https://www.facebook.com/events/282774849497960/

Virtual Open Mic “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Polly Morris Livestream ~ 3pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/pollymorrismusic/

EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks & Peter Zay "at" Passim ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 and every Wednesday

Inside Live, hosted by Alice Howe and Freebo ~ 8pm EST ~ http://www.facebook.com/alicehowemusic or or

TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Concerts from the American Folklife Center ~ 12:00 noon ~ https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/

Claudia Schmidt’s Musicale ~ 7pm ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/

Virtually Green Note ~ 3pm EDT ~ http://www.greennote.co.uk/ ~ three artist featured in a round-robin fashion every Wednesday and Friday https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC17x67HGAEC80tGwnun9-eQ

Thursday, January 28, 2021 and every Thursday

Cerian Live Stream ~ 4pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2905097299588985/

Molly Tuttle “at” The Basement, Nashville ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1042601722844300/

Friday, January 29, 2021

Stephen Lee Rich “at” Wild Hog in the Woods Coffee House in Madison Wisconsin ~ 8:30pm EST ~ https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

Lyle Lovett and Jason Isbell in Conversation and Song ~ 9pm EST ~ https://lylelovett.com/

Diana Jones "at" Passim ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Friday, January 29 through Saturday, January 30, 2021

People's Music Network Virtual Winter Convergence

January 29-January 31 https://www.facebook.com/events/715778012646146

Si Kahn, Emma’s Revolution, Annie Patterson: www.peoplesmusic.org

Ann Arbor (online) Folk Festival “at: The Ark, Ann Arbor MI ~ https://noonchorus.com/the-ark/ ~ Paul Malo, Colin Hay, Alan Doyle, The War and Treaty, Kefer Sutherland, Joe Pug Glen Phillips, Amythyst Kiah, Gina Chavez, Willie Watson, Ron Pope, The Accidentals, Robert Earl Keen, Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams, David Bromberg, George Winston, Vance Gilbert, Dom Flemons, Matt Adersen, Crys Matthews, Sierra Ferrell, Abdrea Von Kampen, The RFD Boys.

Friday, January 29, 2021 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Draam (Swedish traditional music duo) livestream ~ 2pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/draammusic/ Previous livestreams are also archived here.

Virtually Green Note ~ 3pm ET ~ http://www.greennote.co.uk/ ~ three artists featured in a round-robin fashion every Wednesday and Friday https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC17x67HGAEC80tGwnun9-eQ



Joyce Andersen & Harvey Reid livestream ~ 8pm ~ York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or ARCHIVED SHOWS ON YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoyceAndersen HARVEY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL: VIDEO LINKS TO ALL SONGS WE'VE DONE: http://joyscream.com/livestream/setlists.html

Breaking News: they’re back every Friday for the foreseeable future at 8pm Friday nights, as of October 23! Saturday, January 30 through Sunday, January 31, 2021

The Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival (based in Brattleboro VT, but virtual this year) ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/



Now a cornerstone of the traditional music calendar in New England, the Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival returns on Jan. 30-31, in virtual form!

This popular event will continue to offer a unique showcase of a variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian and Shetland. Featured performers Dylan Foley (fiddle) (Pascal Gemme (fiddle), Nicholas Williams (flute, piano, accordion), Kevin Henderson (fiddle) and members of the Gawler Family Band (singers) will be offering workshops as well as performing in the annual concert.

The festival begins Saturday, Jan. 30, at 11 am with a series of five hour long workshops (instrumental and vocal). We will wrap up the day with an evening virtual concert. For those of you who miss the traditional Northern Roots Festival fare – we will provide recipes for some of your favorites, so you can replicate the full festival food experience!

On Sunday, Jan. 31, we will host three sessions in the afternoon for “all who will” – and while we will miss the ambience of McNeill’s Brewery, we won’t have to worry about not having enough space!

The schedule:

Saturday Workshops: (tentative order)

Shetland tunes with Kevin Henderson

Work songs with Bennett Kosesni

French Canadian tunes with Pascal Gemme

Swedish tunes with Nicholas Williams

Sligo tunes with Dylan Foley

Saturday evening concert

Sunday sessions

1:00 pm – 2:15 pm Gawler Family sing-along

2:30 pm – 3:45 pm French Canadian tunes with Pascal Gemme and Nicholas Williams

4:00 pm – 5:15 pm Irish Session with Benedict Gagliardi and Armand Aromin

All events are by donation.

Saturday, January 30, 2021

Mairead Nesbit (Fiddle) at St. Anselm’s College ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://www.anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities

Les Sampou “at” Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

April Cushman at Brewbakers, Keene NH (livestream) ~ 8:30-10:00pm ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/aprilcushmanlivestream

Thursday, February 4, 2021

John McCutcheon “at” Old Songs virtual concerts ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://oldsongs.org/ ~ Roots & Wings: How Traditional Music Is the Foundation of All My Music “In this concert, I’ll do a blend of traditional songs and my own, especially those I’ve written in recognizable traditional forms. I’ll give a shoutout to those groups who continue to celebrate, teach, and honor traditional music and those that are shepherding it into our own lives and times. We’ll have a bit of a campfire Q&A after the music, just like we do in person. And, who knows?, maybe we might even have a special guest or two!”

Friday, February 5. 2021

Vance Gilbert "at" Passim ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Saturday, February 6, 2021

Matt the Electrician “at” New England College ~ 7:30 pm EST ~ https://www.nec.edu/events/the-listening-room-pandemic-music-series-livestream-4/ https://www.matttheelectrician.com/bio

Monday, February 8, 2021

Louis Apollon & Syd Matisse "at" Passim ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Darlingside "at" Passim ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Friday, February 12 through Saturday, February 13, 2021

The University of Chicago Folk Festival (Online) ~ https://www.facebook.com/UCFolkFest

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Lissa Schneckenburger and Corey DiMario "at" Passim ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Friday, February 19, 2021

Sally Rogers and Claudia Schmidt “at” Old Songs virtual concerts ~ 7pm EST ~ https://oldsongs.org/

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Ali Holder “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://www.nec.edu/events/the-listening-room-pandemic-music-series-livestream-5/ https://aliholder.com/home



Saturday, February 20, 2021

Livingston Taylor (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/livingston-taylor/

Sunday, February 21, 2021

Ellie McCann and Lizzy Hardingham “at” The Red Hedgehog, London, UK ~ 12:30pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/797434947693659/

Friday, February 26, 2021

Jelani Remy (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/jelani-remy/



Saturday, February 27, 2021

Martin Sexton (actually) at The Music Hall. Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/martin-sexton/



Friday, March 5, 2021

Enter the Haggis (actually) at The State Theatre, Portland Maine ~

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/ https://statetheatreportland.com/events/enter-the-haggis/

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Reggie Harris “at” Old Songs virtual concerts ~ 7pm EST ~ https://oldsongs.org/

Western Youth “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://www.nec.edu/events/the-listening-room-pandemic-music-series-livestream-7/ https://western

Sunday, March 7, 2021

The Tallest Man on Earth (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/the-tallest-man-on-earth/

Friday, March 12, 2021

Lyle Lovett and his acoustic group (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lyle-lovett-2021/

Saturday, March 20, 2021

The Busted Jug Band (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/

Leslie Stevens “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://www.nec.edu/events/the-listening-room-pandemic-music-series-livestream-6/

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Jane Ellen Bryant “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://www.nec.edu/events/the-listening-room-pandemic-music-series-livestream-8/

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Willi Carlisle “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://www.nec.edu/events/the-listening-room-pandemic-music-series-livestream-9/

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Keb’ Mo’ (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Lucy Kaplansky (actually at) The Word Barn ~ 8pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Gordon Lightfoot (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/gordon-lightfoot-80-years-strong-tour/

Friday, July 2, 2021

Carsie Blanton (actually at) The Word Barn ~ 8pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Repeating Events (other than weekly):

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings

Global Music Match (virtual music presentations from three continents, much of it “folk” or “folk-like”) ~ https://www.facebook.com/globalmusicmatch/ ~ August 31-October 11, 2020 with hundreds of performances. Over the next few weeks we will be introducing different acts from around the world - so that you can enjoy their music too.

Partially Re-opened COVID-aware Live Music Venues:

Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Fri, Sat, Sun afternoons. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant for listings

Birchwood Inn, Temple NH ~ irregular live performances on the porch. Visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Birchwood-Inn-Restaurant-and-Tavern-1688170464795019 for listings. May be streamed live. (example: Rich Laurencelle https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2757841137833891&extid=J4hO5Oqo6SAa6gAh ) UPDATE: Tuesday live music has ended for the foreseeable future, due to increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in November.

The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ Our new and upgraded HVAC system is installed with medical-grade filtration and iWave ionization. We've brought back films and small live events in the Historic Theater! For more information, listings of upcoming events, and a full list of our safety procedures to keep you and our team safe, please visit our website. https://www.themusichall.org/

The Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801 - The Music Hall Loft, 131 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801

B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater open 12 – 6pm, Tue – Sat for phone orders. Walk-up service is only available for movies and outdoor shows on the day of the event, though we strongly encourage pre-purchasing via phone or online. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and federal holidays. phone: 603.436.2400

Archived and irregular events:

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Connecticut Live Home Music Arts Series ~ https://www.facebook.com/Connecticut-Live-Home-Music-Art-Series-109993767327503/

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos The last presentation was on January 13, 2021.



Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or ARCHIVED SHOWS ON YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoyceAndersen HARVEY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL: VIDEO LINKS TO ALL SONGS WE'VE DONE: http://joyscream.com/livestream/setlists.html

Breaking News: they’re back every Friday for the foreseeable future at 8pm Friday nights, as of October 23! SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Zoom Concerts ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4155253337835056/ Instead of Tuesdays, these concerts will now be held on the tenth of each month from now on. Times will vary.

Kate Wolf Virtual Music Festival, June 25-28 ~ http://acousticmusicscene.com/2020/06/24/kate-wolf-virtual-music-festival-june-25-28/

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

People’s Music Network (singarounds, etc.) ~ https://www.peoplesmusic.org/

Portsmouth Maritime Festival Virtual Community Sing ~ (3 hours)

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

The State Theatre, Portland Maine has scheduled a series of live events played on stage to a livestreaming audience ~ many of these fall under the broad rubric of folk and acoustic. See calendar for details:

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100 [Apparently on hold for the Winter]

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffee House in Madison Wisconsin ~ will have irregular online concerts in the future and provides an archive of past shows with Tom Smith (Jan 8) and others. ~ https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

Windborne’s Livestream Quarantine Events from March-April-May: https://www.facebook.com/watch/WindborneSingers/531845331081017/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/