The News Roundup — Domestic

Some 200,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19. But White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded by saying that number paled in comparison to the 2 million deaths some doctors on the administration’s task force were predicting.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he believes that he has the votes to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court despite President Donald Trump’s nominee for the seat not having even been announced. The move is in direct conflict with the previous rationale Republicans put forward to keep former President Barack Obama from filling Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat before the 2016 presidential election.

And a grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, failed to file any charges that were directly connected to the death of Breonna Taylor against the three officers at the scene of her death. Instead, one of the officers was charged for firing bullets in such a way that they entered the apartment next to Taylor’s. Protests erupted around the country following the verdict.

We cover the headlines from around the nation on the News Roundup.

