Live: Listen To The 1st Trump-Biden Debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off Tuesday night in Cleveland, in the first of three presidential debates.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate with topics including Trump and Biden's records, the coronavirus and economic crises, and the Supreme Court.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate with topics including Trump and Biden's records, the coronavirus and economic crises, and the Supreme Court.

The debate comes as nearly 1 million people have already cast their ballots in this year's election. Biden currently leads Trump in national polling averages and in many key states.

