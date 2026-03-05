Mild weather continues into the weekend

A deep snowpack remains across much of the White Mountains. Most trails are open at ski resorts statewide. Expect to encounter a few bare or icier patches out on lower-elevation riding or hiking trails due to recent milder stretches. Avalanche risk remains low to moderate.

Friday kicks off with light snow and sleet for the White Mountains southward. Precipitation wraps up by midday, leaving behind a wet 1-3” of accumulation.

A taste of spring moves in Saturday as temperatures soar into the 50s. This will soften the snowpack, so prepare for sections of bare, slushy, or muddier trails. Even temperatures above treeline remain above freezing all day Saturday, so high elevation hikers should expect a softer snowpack along with hurricane force winds by afternoon.

Bring those waterproof layers, too, as a blend of rain and a wintry mix is possible for all elevations, particularly early. Conditions dry out on Sunday with sunshine returning by midday. Mild temperatures will linger, particularly south, so prepare for more soft trail conditions