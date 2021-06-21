Sarah Ashworth

Sarah joined NHPR from Minnesota Public Radio, where she directed and produced Morning Edition. Prior to working at MPR, she was a producer for The Diane Rehm Show in Washington, D.C. She spent three years as a reporter and producer at Vermont Public Radio, working on the station’s one-hour talk program, Vermont Edition.

Previously, she worked as news director at KBIA radio in Columbia, Missouri. She also served as an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she helped launch the school’s public radio program. During that time, she won a national Edward R. Murrow award for a radio documentary that examined earthquake preparedness along the New Madrid Fault Line.

Under Sarah’s leadership, NHPR won two national Edward R. Murrow awards-- in 2015 for Overall Excellence and in 2016 for News Series.

Sarah lives in Warner with her husband and daughter.

Contact