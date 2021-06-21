Michael Rathke joins New Hampshire Public Radio from Georgia Public Broadcasting, where he was Director of Radio for the GPB statewide network. Previously, Michael was Radio Program Director at WOSU Public Media in Columbus, Ohio, WFCR (now New England Public Radio) in Amherst, Massachusetts, the former WCAL in Northfield, Minnesota, and the Northwest Public Radio regional network based in Pullman, Washington. Additionally, Michael has worked in a variety of programming, hosting, and operations capacities in public radio since 1986, including as an Announcer/Producer and Music Director at New Hampshire Public Radio from 1995-1997. Michael, his wife Lisa, and pet dachshund Prudence live in Concord.