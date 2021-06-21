© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Cindy Stewart

Major Gifts Officer

With many years of experience representing nonprofits in the Monadnock Region, and as a member of the NHPR Major Gifts team, Cindy concentrates her enthusiasm and energy on developing strong relationships with supporters who believe in the NHPR mission with passion! As a development officer, her previous efforts include Economic and Community Development, the Arts, Health Care, Higher Education, and Historic Preservation, so the diversity of public media is a natural fit for her.