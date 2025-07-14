PAID POST: Hurricane season is here, but emergency preparedness is year-round at Eversource

This is a paid post. This content was paid for and produced by our sponsor. NHPR’s news and editorial staff had no role in this post’s creation. Learn more about NHPR’s mission here.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has arrived, and while New England is no stranger to the impact of powerful storms, it’s been more than three decades since a hurricane officially made landfall in the region (the last one to make a direct hit was Hurricane Bob in 1991). While hurricanes are rare in New England, we know all too well that a tropical storm system doesn’t have to be a hurricane for it to have devastating effects. We also know that when it comes to our unpredictable weather, “expect the unexpected” is the best policy, which is why storm preparedness is a top priority and year-round focus at Eversource.

“As we’ve seen many times here in New Hampshire, extreme weather can hit hard and cause significant damage just as it can anywhere else in the country, so we know how crucial it is to always be prepared—especially during hurricane season,” said Eversource President of Electric Operations in New Hampshire Bob Coates.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting above-normal activity for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and ends November 30. NOAA is forecasting a 60% chance of an above-normal season, with six to ten hurricanes having winds of 74 miles an hour or higher, and three to five major hurricanes with winds of 111 miles an hour or higher.

“We’ve been meeting to discuss NOAA’s hurricane season forecast and review and update our storm response protocols accordingly, but preparing for storms is something we do year-round,” said Coates.

The energy company works to safeguard the electric grid through system upgrades, maintenance, and proactive vegetation management to ensure reliability for customers. Trimming and removing hazard trees that threaten overhead electric lines is not only crucial to providing customers with reliable power in all types of weather, it’s also fundamental to emergency preparedness—as trees cause more than 90% of power outages during storms.

“When a storm is approaching our area, we monitor multiple forecasts and ensure that our crews and equipment are ready to go, so they can respond as quickly and safely as possible to get customers back online if they do lose power,” explained Coates.

In advance of storms, Eversource has the ability to quickly bring on contractors to assist with power restoration. The energy company is also part of the electric industry’s mutual aid network, which connects hundreds of utilities and contract crew workforces across the United States and Canada. This critical system can be called upon to supplement Eversource’s highly skilled crews with trained workers and specialized equipment to speed restoration.

“This network is a cornerstone of utility response during emergencies,” said Coates. “When a strong storm impacts our state, we rely on this extensive network of outside crews to help restore power to customers, and we’re always ready to return the favor. Last year, a contingent of our dedicated lineworkers made the journey down South to join the restoration effort in the wake of Hurricane Helene, and we couldn’t be prouder of how they stepped up to answer the call for help.”

That type of commitment from Eversource lineworkers—and lineworkers across the country—is just one example of how collaboration is key to successful emergency preparedness and response.

“Storm response is not a one-person job. It takes constant coordination with emergency management, public safety officials, first responders, and community leaders to execute the best level of response for our customers, and we encourage them to take steps to prepare as well.”

Eversource offers several simple tips and steps customers can take to help prepare for hurricane season at home. The energy company provides a storm safety checklist and encourages customers to always have an emergency plan in place, assemble a storm kit with essential items, plan a meeting place for family members and be ready to check on neighbors. Customers can also download Eversource’s mobile app or sign up for the company’s two-way texting to report and check outages.

