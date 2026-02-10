Batter up: Nashua students pitch the apple cider donut as the 'official doughnut' of NH

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

New Hampshire may be well on its way to naming fried treats infused with apple cider as the state’s official doughnut.

A group of fourth-grade students from Nashua’s Bicentennial Elementary School crafted a bill to designate a state doughnut after a visit to the State House and learning the pumpkin was named the state fruit in 2006 from fourth graders in Harrisville.

“The students from Bicentennial went back to their classroom, did the research, worked as a team and built a thoughtful case for the apple cider doughnut to be named the state doughnut,” said Rep. Laura Telerski, who represents Nashua and is the prime sponsor of HB 1390.

Three students, now in the fifth grade, testified in front of committee members to argue that highlighting the apple cider doughnut would boost the local economy, especially during the fall. It would also coincide with the state’s official state beverage — apple cider — which was proposed by Jaffrey students in 2010.

If the bill is passed, New Hampshire would be among only two other states with an official state doughnut: Massachusetts with the Boston cream and Louisiana with the beignet.

“Let’s make people think of New Hampshire every time they eat an apple cider doughnut,” said student Akshith Panuganti.

The Bicentennial students prepared a packet, an essay, a petition, a video and a Powerpoint presentation for the committee’s consideration. Lawmakers asked the students how many doughnuts are acceptable to eat in one sitting (they said two) and which farm has the best apple cider doughnuts (Lull Farm in Hollis).

Locals from the Concord area may disagree with the students’ choice.

The historic Chichester Country Store is renowned for its apple cider doughnuts, which they make year-round. The ubiquitous treat, sometimes dipped in sugar, sometimes not, can be found at most orchards in the fall, best served warm.