NH safety officials: No known danger from hoax threats to government buildings

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 4, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST
House Speaker Sherman Packard stands before the New Hampshire House.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
House Speaker Sherman Packard (rear) presides over the first session day of the year of the New Hampshire House, Jan. 3, 2024.

New Hampshire government buildings were targeted by several hoax threats in recent days, but state safety officials say there's no threat to the public.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said the Secretary of State's office received an email "threatening violence to state capitols" and shared the email with law enforcement, who deemed it to be a hoax.

On Thursday, the agency said it was also aware of "hoax bomb threats targeting courthouses in various states, including New Hampshire."

The threats appear to be part of a wave of similar messages — also deemed to be hoaxes — sent to government officials around the country in recent days. In some other states, the messages prompted evacuations, but that didn't happen in New Hampshire.

"There was a threat, it was deemed a hoax, and we take precautions in this building everyday anyway, so it wasn't necessary to evacuate," Terry Pfaff, the New Hampshire Legislature's chief operating officer, said Thursday afternoon.

State authorities said while they don't have any evidence showing the messages are linked to credible threats, people should "immediately report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or 911."
NHPR Staff
