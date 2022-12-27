© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Authorities: Man who died hiking Mount Lincoln was from Salem

Associated Press
Published December 27, 2022
Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng "Tony" Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.

Authorities said he set out on an 8.6 mile loop trail around 11 a.m. Saturday. A family member who had been following his progress remotely contacted authorities around 6:15 p.m.

Officials described the man as an inexperienced hiker.

Temperatures were near zero when Fish and Game officers began the search.

