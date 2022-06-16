© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
NH News

Vermont man arrested in N.H., accused of threatening school

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 16, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
Canaan, Stewartstown, Colebrook map
NHPR
/
Datawrapper

A Vermont man was arrested in New Hampshire on a harassment charge alleging that he threatened to kill people if daughter was exposed to drag queen shows and transgender people at her high school.

The Caledonian-Record reports that classes at the Canaan Public School in Vermont were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precaution. Court documents said the 36-year-old man made threats that were captured on video Monday at a store in nearby West Stewartstown, New Hampshire.

The comments were overheard by two Canaan School students and reported by a teacher to police.

The man was arrested in Colebrook on Tuesday and released. His trial was scheduled for Aug. 11 and he was assigned a public defender.

Read more coverage from the Caledonian-Record here.

NH News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.