Vermont man arrested in N.H., accused of threatening school

A Vermont man was arrested in New Hampshire on a harassment charge alleging that he threatened to kill people if daughter was exposed to drag queen shows and transgender people at her high school.

The Caledonian-Record reports that classes at the Canaan Public School in Vermont were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precaution. Court documents said the 36-year-old man made threats that were captured on video Monday at a store in nearby West Stewartstown, New Hampshire.

The comments were overheard by two Canaan School students and reported by a teacher to police.

The man was arrested in Colebrook on Tuesday and released. His trial was scheduled for Aug. 11 and he was assigned a public defender.

