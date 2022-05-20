© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT
Barbed wire. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana is refusing to end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum on the southern border.

The judge on Friday blocked a plan by President Joe Biden's administration to lift the restrictions next Monday.

Migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020 under federal Title 42 authority.

NHPR: 'Everybody uses us as bargaining chips': N.H. Latino advocates question their alliance with the Democratic party

The provision denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Arizona and Louisiana led 24 states in challenging the plan to end the restrictions.

