New Hampshire AG: Ttrooper shooting of Walpole man justified

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a state trooper's shooting of a Walpole man in December was justified.

The trooper and a Walpole police officer were responding to a call from a woman saying her son was suicidal. Police say they encountered him in the driveway where he pulled out what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the officer.

Trooper Zachary Bernier fired 10 shots, hitting the man twice. The man survived and was hospitalized for his wounds.

The attorney general's office says the firearm turned out to be pellet gun but all the safety markings had been removed so it looked like a real handgun.