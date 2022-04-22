© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

New Hampshire AG: Ttrooper shooting of Walpole man justified

Associated Press
Published April 22, 2022
The N.H. Attorney General's office said the man's pellet gun was made to look like a real gun.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a state trooper's shooting of a Walpole man in December was justified.

The trooper and a Walpole police officer were responding to a call from a woman saying her son was suicidal. Police say they encountered him in the driveway where he pulled out what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the officer.

Trooper Zachary Bernier fired 10 shots, hitting the man twice. The man survived and was hospitalized for his wounds.

The attorney general's office says the firearm turned out to be pellet gun but all the safety markings had been removed so it looked like a real handgun.

Associated Press
