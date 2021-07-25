© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Sununu Signs 'Medical Freedom' Immunization Bill

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
A vaccine shot prepared by a N.H. National Guard member. NHPR file photo.

New Hampshire residents can't be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to access public facilities, benefits or services under a bill signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu.

The bill signed this week specifies that all residents have the right to be "free from any threat or compulsion by government to accept an immunization."

It does not, however, apply to county nursing homes or the state psychiatric hospital, nor does it supersede state law regarding vaccinations for other diseases as a prerequisite for admission to school.

NH News
Associated Press
