Set your coordinates: 'Cosmically Curious' launches March 1 on NHPR

Remember ‘The Sky Guys’ from the days of The Exchange? Well, consider this the next generation of space segments. NHPR is proud to announce the launch of Cosmically Curious, a weekly segment hosted by Patrick McNameeKing. It's the extraterrestrial cousin of Homegrown NH that’s all about celebrating the night sky with a healthy dose of joy, curiosity and zero pretension.

Each week we’ll cover topics like the latest NASA missions, events happening in the night sky and space in pop culture. It’s science for everyone—whether you’re an amateur astronomer or never held a telescope.

Set Your Coordinates: Catch Cosmically Curious On Weekend Edition Sunday at 8:35 a.m. and Mondays during Morning Edition at 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Patrick isn't flying solo; he’ll be joined by a rotating cast of local experts:

John Gianforte: Director of the UNH Observatory

Nicole Gugliucci: Physics professor at Saint Anselm College

Amanda Leith: Astronomer from the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

Upcoming Topics:

The Lunar Eclipse - What is a lunar eclipse, and how can you best view the one coming up on March 3?

What's happening in Jupiter's neighborhood? - Dozens of moons, liquid water, plumes of oxygen, and… habitable conditions?

Exoplanets - How do we learn about planets in other solar systems?

Got a Space Question?

Wondering about that weirdly bright "star" (spoiler: it’s probably Venus) or the physics of a black hole? Don't let those questions keep you up at night.