Set your coordinates: 'Cosmically Curious' launches March 1 on NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published February 27, 2026 at 2:54 PM EST
ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, P. Zeidler
/
ESA/Webb

Remember ‘The Sky Guys’ from the days of The Exchange? Well, consider this the next generation of space segments. NHPR is proud to announce the launch of Cosmically Curious, a weekly segment hosted by Patrick McNameeKing. It's the extraterrestrial cousin of Homegrown NH that’s all about celebrating the night sky with a healthy dose of joy, curiosity and zero pretension.

Each week we’ll cover topics like the latest NASA missions, events happening in the night sky and space in pop culture. It’s science for everyone—whether you’re an amateur astronomer or never held a telescope.

Set Your Coordinates: Catch Cosmically Curious On Weekend Edition Sunday at 8:35 a.m. and Mondays during Morning Edition at 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Patrick isn't flying solo; he’ll be joined by a rotating cast of local experts:

  • John Gianforte: Director of the UNH Observatory 
  • Nicole Gugliucci: Physics professor at Saint Anselm College 
  • Amanda Leith: Astronomer from the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

Upcoming Topics:

  • The Lunar Eclipse - What is a lunar eclipse, and how can you best view the one coming up on March 3?
  • What’s happening in Jupiter’s neighborhood? - Dozens of moons, liquid water, plumes of oxygen, and… habitable conditions?
  • Exoplanets - How do we learn about planets in other solar systems?

Got a Space Question?

Wondering about that weirdly bright "star" (spoiler: it’s probably Venus) or the physics of a black hole? Don't let those questions keep you up at night.

Email us at: Cosmic@nhpr.org
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk

