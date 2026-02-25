Jenny Lawson is the latest guest of 'Authors on Main' on April 1

Authors on Main is a partnership between Gibson's Bookstore, Capitol Center for the Arts, and New Hampshire Public Radio.

Join NHPR at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. for Authors on Main featuring best selling author Jenny Lawson. Lawson will be in conversation with NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie about her latest work, "How to Be Okay When Nothing is Okay".

Jenny Lawson is full of contradictions. She’s a celebrated author but battles self-doubt, paralysis, and anxiety. She’s an award-winning humorist but struggles with treatment-resistant depression. The questions people most often ask her are, “How do you do it? How do you keep going even when it feels impossible? How do you keep creating?” This book is her answer.

In "How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay", Jenny shares more than one hundred humorous, heartfelt, and genuine tools and tricks that she relies on to keep her going even when her brain isn’t working properly due to depression, anxiety, and ADHD. She also offers tips to stay passionate and focused on creative endeavors, especially when everything around you is saying to give up.

A meet and greet photo line follows the event.

New Hampshire Public Radio is proud to announce the launch of NHPR Books, a new addition to our weekend programming lineup that celebrates the power of storytelling and thoughtful conversation.

Airing each Saturday at 3 p.m., NHPR Books is a dedicated space to showcase locally produced literary interviews—bringing listeners compelling conversations with acclaimed and emerging writers alike. Hear new and archival recordings from Authors on Main, Writers on a New England Stage, and Check This Out.