© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 7, 2025 at 9:06 AM EST
https://www.cartercenter.org/

Join NHPR and NPR this week for live special coverage honoring President Jimmy Carter who died on Dec. 29, 2024, at age 100. Services are planned for Tuesday Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Listen live on your radio or through the NHPR mobile app.

U.S. Capitol Service – Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Join NHPR and NPR as Members of Congress pay their respects to President Carter during a public service in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Host Susan Davis will be joined by Congressional Correspondent Claudia Grisales, National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Senior Washington Editor, Correspondent Ron Elving, and Political Reporter Stephen Fowler.

State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral – Thursday, Jan. 9 at  9:30 a.m.

The Washington National Cathedral will host a funeral service for former President Jimmy Carter before his final journal home to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, Jan.9. Join NHPR and NPR for live special coverage hosted by Steve Inskeep.

Funeral coverage on Thursday, Jan. 9 will precede Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s inaugural address, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Latest From NHPR
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.