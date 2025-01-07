LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9

Join NHPR and NPR this week for live special coverage honoring President Jimmy Carter who died on Dec. 29, 2024, at age 100. Services are planned for Tuesday Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Listen live on your radio or through the NHPR mobile app.

U.S. Capitol Service – Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Join NHPR and NPR as Members of Congress pay their respects to President Carter during a public service in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Host Susan Davis will be joined by Congressional Correspondent Claudia Grisales, National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Senior Washington Editor, Correspondent Ron Elving, and Political Reporter Stephen Fowler.

State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral – Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

The Washington National Cathedral will host a funeral service for former President Jimmy Carter before his final journal home to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, Jan.9. Join NHPR and NPR for live special coverage hosted by Steve Inskeep.

Funeral coverage on Thursday, Jan. 9 will precede Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s inaugural address, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.