NHPR Presents: Holidays By Request VII

NHPR is wrapping up 2024 on a festive note with the latest edition of Holidays By Request! This live event begins Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Let us know your requests for favorite under-appreciated holiday tunes, along with dedications and favorite memories. Call and leave a voicemail at 603-223-2452 or email us your request at MUSIC@NHPR.org.

Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Dec 11.

Join hosts Rick Ganley and Emily Quirk for two hours of delightful holiday tunes that you’ve requested! Enjoy live in-studio performances and share in the holiday spirit with NHPR staff and friends. It’s a holiday party on your radio!

If you miss the live event on Dec. 13, don’t worry—you can listen again at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Special live music performances this year include:

