Special Broadcast: The Youth Development Center from NHPR's Document Team

Tune in Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 12 p.m. for a special one-hour broadcast of The Youth Detention Center from NHPR's Document team.

More than a thousand people have come forward to say they were abused by adults in charge at New Hampshire’s juvenile jail, known as YDC or the Youth Development Center, and other youth facilities run or contracted by the state. And people are still coming forward. How did this happen – and how did it finally come to light?

The project is a rare look inside the black box of the juvenile justice system, where privacy laws meant to protect kids also hid abuse. Jason uncovers confidential documents and previously untold stories of misconduct and retaliation, as well as surprising moments of courage, compassion, and triumph.

The team also produced a three-part podcast series called "The Youth Development Center," hosted by NHPR's Jason Moon. All three episodes are available now wherever you get your podcasts.

