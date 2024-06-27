© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism that brings clarity, context, and community!
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

Special Broadcast: The Youth Development Center from NHPR's Document Team

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published June 27, 2024 at 6:42 PM EDT
Sara Plourde

Tune in Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 12 p.m. for a special one-hour broadcast of The Youth Detention Center from NHPR's Document team.

More than a thousand people have come forward to say they were abused by adults in charge at New Hampshire’s juvenile jail, known as YDC or the Youth Development Center, and other youth facilities run or contracted by the state. And people are still coming forward. How did this happen – and how did it finally come to light?

The project is a rare look inside the black box of the juvenile justice system, where privacy laws meant to protect kids also hid abuse. Jason uncovers confidential documents and previously untold stories of misconduct and retaliation, as well as surprising moments of courage, compassion, and triumph.

The team also produced a three-part podcast series called "The Youth Development Center," hosted by NHPR's Jason Moon. All three episodes are available now wherever you get your podcasts.
Latest From NHPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.