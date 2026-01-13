NHPR joins partnership with The Podglomerate to distribute Bear Brook, The 13th Step, Outside/In, Civics 101, and more

New Hampshire Public Radio has entered an exclusive sales partnership with The Podglomerate , a Portsmouth, NH-based podcast agency named among best agencies by PR Daily in 2025. Through this collaboration, The Podglomerate will serve as the exclusive sales partner for podcasts produced by NHPR, leveraging its industry expertise to grow audience and maximize revenue for these shows.

“Partnering with The Podglomerate is a natural next step in our relationship,” said Rebecca Lavoie, Director of On Demand Audio at NHPR. “We’ve worked with them on several marketing campaigns, and are impressed with their steadfast advocacy for our journalism. They also have some of the most innovative approaches to monetization I’ve seen in the industry.”

NHPR produces award-winning podcasts including Bear Brook , The 13th Step Outside/In , Civics 101 , and more. TIME and Apple Podcasts named Bear Brook one of the most influential podcasts of all time; The 13th Step was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and a duPont-Columbia Award winner; both Civics 101 and Outside/In are National Edward R. Murrow award winners. In Q3 2025, NHPR’s podcasts averaged more than 1 million downloads per month and more than 93 million all time downloads.

“NHPR’s podcasts - rooted in New Hampshire stories and New Hampshire’s values - are core to fulfilling our public-service mission and expanding our reach and impact nationally,” said Jim Schachter, President and Chief Executive Officer of New Hampshire Public Radio. “By working with The Podglomerate, we can stay on the cutting edge of the industry and sustain our leadership in public radio podcasting.”

Founded in 2017, The Podglomerate specializes in podcast growth, production, and monetization services. Since that time, it’s represented more than 90 shows reaching hundreds of millions of listeners, including Freakonomics Radio, The Boston Globe’s Snitch City, Nature Going Wild by PBS, and many more.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome NHPR,” said Dan Christo, COO and Head of Monetization at The Podglomerate. “NHPR is a pioneer and leader not only in public media podcasting, but for podcasting as a whole. Their shows consistently find the ever-elusive trifecta of journalistic success, commercial success, and pure entertainment. Their team has built something special, and we’re honored to support their work.”

As part of this relationship, in addition to The Podglomerate’s sales staff, NHPR will gain access to The Podglomerate’s ad tech stack , including the Megaphone hosting platform.

This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to supporting public media and quality journalism in the ever-evolving podcast landscape. By combining The Podglomerate’s reputation for podcast production, growth, and monetization and NHPR’s critically-acclaimed journalism, this collaboration sets a new standard for monetization and support in the podcasting industry. The Podglomerate replaces SiriusXM as the sales and distribution platform for NHPR podcasts.

“As a born-and-raised New Hampshire resident, I couldn’t be prouder of my home stations and this new relationship,” said Jeff Umbro, CEO of The Podglomerate. “I think what this team has built and accomplished is remarkable, and I’m honored to be able to lend a small hand in supporting their mission and driving more revenue to their important work.”

If you would like to advertise your brand or product within NHPR’s podcasts, or learn more about The Podglomerate’s monetization services, get in touch with The Podglomerate’s team here: podglomerate.com/connect.