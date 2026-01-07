Civics 101: What's happening with Venezuela?

On January 3, the United States military carried out what the administration called a “large-scale strike” in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, amid several reported explosions and aerial bombardment.

Tune in to Civics 101 during Here & Now on Thursday, January 8 for a special edition breaking down one of the most unprecedented events in recent international affairs. This segment begins at 1:40 p.m. EST.

Listen to NHPR on your radio, stream us online, or just ask your smart speaker to "play NHPR." You can also listen to this special episode of Civics 101 on demand.

In this episode, hosts Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice break down the history, context, and legality of what’s unfolding now — and what it could mean for Venezuela, the United States, and international law.