© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local news and you could win a trip to Ireland! ☘️
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

'How to New Hampshire' series now airing on NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 3, 2025 at 6:04 PM EST
Sara Plourde

Want to learn something new? Whether you’re new to the state or simply want to tackle something that has always seemed out of reach, NHPR’s new segment How to New Hampshire is here to help you get started.

Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Each month, NHPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered teams explore a new local activity or goal, offering beginner-friendly advice on how to dive in. Whether it’s winter hiking or navigating the health insurance system, we’ll sit down with seasoned experts to guide you through the first steps.

And as always, we’d love to hear from you! Suggest a segment by emailing us at voices@nhpr.org.

Recently featured stories:

Morning Edition on NHPR airs weekdays from 5 a.m. - 10 a.m. and All Things Considered airs weekdays from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Inside NHPR
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.