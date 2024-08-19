Notice of Data Security Event

New Hampshire Public Radio (“NHPR”) is providing notice of an incident that may impact the privacy of certain individuals’ information. Please note that notice of this incident was initially published on June 7, 2024. NHPR takes this incident very seriously and is providing information about the incident, our response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? On May 6, 2024, NHPR became aware of suspicious activity in our network. We promptly took steps to secure our systems and launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the event with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists. The investigation determined that between April 6, 2024, and May 6, 2024, an unknown actor gained access to certain systems on our network and may have viewed and/or acquired certain files from these systems. In response, NHPR engaged a data review vendor to conduct a comprehensive and time-intensive review of the affected files to identify the type of information contained therein, the individuals to whom it relates, and address information to be used for notifying impacted individuals. This review was recently completed.

What Information Was Involved? While NHPR is not aware of any actual or attempted fraudulent misuse of information as a result of this incident, the review determined that the following types of information were present in the affected files: name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, and/or financial account information. The specific type of information at issue varies for each individual.

How Will Individuals Know If They Are Affected By This Incident? NHPR is mailing a notice letter to individuals whose information was determined to be in the affected files. If an individual does not receive a letter but would like to know if they are affected, they may call our dedicated assistance line, detailed below.

What NHPR Is Doing. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of personal information is among NHPR’s highest priorities, and we have strict security measures in place to protect information in our care. Upon becoming aware of this incident, we immediately took steps to secure our systems and launched a full investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists. Since discovering the event, we have implemented additional security measures to further protect against similar incidents occurring in the future. We also reported this incident to federal law enforcement and applicable regulators.

What You Can Do. If you believe this event may have affected you, NHPR encourages you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account and monitoring your free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Further, please review the enclosed Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Personal Information section of this notice for additional information.

For More Information. If you have additional questions or concerns, NHPR has established a dedicated assistance line at (833) 918-6214 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. This excludes all major U.S. holidays.

Steps you can take to help protect personal information

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended “fraud alert” on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer’s credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer’s credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer’s identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a “credit freeze” on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer’s express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you may need to provide the following information, depending on whether the request is made online, by phone, or by mail:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver’s license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:





Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-800-916-8800 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information