NHPR Earth Week Programming 2024

This Earth Week, join NHPR for a series of news features and hour-long specials that delve into the complex and nuanced relationship between the human species and this planet we call home.

Beyond Earth Week, tune into NHPR all year round for comprehensive local coverage on issues pertaining to climate, energy, and our environment with our on-going reporting project By Degrees. If you haven't already, be sure to register for the 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit happening Thursday, May 23 at the University of New Hampshire, Durham.

New Hampshire Public Radio is also proud to offer an array of weekly and bi-weekly programs and podcasts that examine and celebrate the natural world. From the simple joys of Birdnote during Morning Edition– to Something Wild, Outside/In and Living on Earth – each part of our changing world gets its spotlight.

Monday, April 22 - Friday, April 26

New England News Collaborative Earth Day Series on Morning Edition, 5a.m. - 10 a.m. & All things Considered 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

For Earth Day, New Hampshire Public radio is teaming up with the New England News Collaborative for a series of special stories on climate change and housing. Public media reporters from across the region look at how we can improve our homes and how the changes we make to our homes could help us slow climate change and avoid the worst impacts. Hear these radio features throughout the week during Morning Edition (5 a.m. - 10 a.m.) and All Things Considered (4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.).

Here & Now - Solutions in Transportation

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Every time we drive our car, get a package delivered, or take a flight for vacation, we’re contributing to global warming. Here & Now’s climate coverage for Earth Week will look at what’s being done in transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Daily Specials

Living On Earth - The Way Forward For People And Our Planet: An Earth Month Special

Monday, April 22 at 9 p.m.

Join NHPR for an Earth Month special that examines this decisive moment for the human species and our challenging relationship with our planet. We meet people who envision a future reshaped by an emerging energy system and new power structures. We take a big-picture view of Earth as a complex and sustaining organism known as Gaia. And we survey the values that can guide us along this path towards ecological harmony. The Way Forward for People and Our Planet, an Earth Month Special from Living on Earth and PRX.

The Diet-Climate Connection from GBH/Boston

Tuesday, April 23 at 9 p.m.

Listeners to this sound-rich inquiry will learn that climate scientists increasingly focus on food production as a huge source of heat-trapping gases associated with global warming. We’ll discuss which foods have the lowest and highest environmental footprint, and why. Interestingly health experts recommend our diets emphasize many of the same foods that scientists regard as most climate-friendly. That’s the remarkable diet-climate connection. We'll hear from young people and others who are responding. Includes a best-selling author, who in her twenties kicked open our understanding of this topic decades ago; the long-time Harvard nutrition dept chair; and voices of diners enjoying the fare at Veggie Galaxy restaurant.

By Degrees Climate Summit 2023

Wednesday, April 24 at 9 p.m.

If every crisis is an opportunity what can be gained in the face of climate change? Join NHPR and NHPBS for a special broadcast of the By Degrees Climate Summit, recorded in April of 2023 at the University of New Hampshire, Durham.

Along with change makers from across New England, NHPR’s Climate and Energy reporter Mara Hoplamazian focuses on what's going right in some communities, and the solutions that can improve not only the climate, but also our lives – how we get around, power our homes, and where we work.

Outside /In - A Horse of a Different Color

Thursday, April 25 at 9 p.m. & Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m.

In this special broadcast hour of Outside/In, we gallop at full speed toward the complexities and contradictions of being a human on Earth.

First, host Nate Hegyi visits a rancher on the Blackfeet Reservation, where a symbol of freedom, nature, and the American West – wild horses – have become more plentiful than deer. They’re outcompeting cattle for forage and putting livelihoods at risk. One potential solution? Slaughter. We dive deep into the history of eating horses – or not eating horses – and find out why this symbol of the American West is more divisive than you probably realized.

Then, we follow Outside/In producer Felix Poon out of his depth and into the woods, to find out if one weekend can convert a longtime city-dweller into a dedicated deer hunter. He wanted to know: what does it feel like to take an animal's life to sustain your own? Given the opportunity, would he pull the trigger?