ClassicalNH: August programming

Tune into ClassicalNH for the following special broadcasts this month, as NHPR continues to expand ClassicalNH programming. Listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

Deutsche Welle Festival Concerts

As the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival and the Sound of 13 both wrap up their programs, another program is getting ready to debut on Classical New Hampshire. The Deutsche Welle Festival Concerts take you through Germany’s best classical music festivals for exciting, moving, and diverse performances, with music ranging from the Baroque to the 21st century. You'll also hear directly from musicians, conductors, and festival directors as they share exclusive behind-the-scenes insight into the pieces and performances.

The Deutsche Welle Festival Concerts will begin Sunday, August 6th at 1:00 P.M., here, on Classical New Hampshire!

Modern Notebook

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists.

Tyler Kline is an active composer with over a decade of experience in public radio. His music has been performed throughout the United States, and internationally in Asia, Europe, and South America.

Modern Notebook will air Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. and, again, Saturday morning at 7:00 A.M. – beginning on August 22nd – on Classical New Hampshire!

Rachmaninoff 150: A Celebration

The WFMT Radio Network is delighted to present a new special celebrating the 150th anniversary of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s birth. In this special, acclaimed musicians discuss and perform his compositions and Rachmaninoff himself is heard performing one of his works. The special weaves together music, interviews, and stories to present an exquisite portrait of the influential composer and performer. Speakers in this feature include pianist Hélène Grimaud, pianist Nikolai Lugansky, conductor Gianandrea Noseda, conductor Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor and pianist Mikhail Pletnev, and the composer’s grandson Alexander Rachmaninoff.

Rachmaninoff 150: A Celebration will air Wednesday, August 9th at 7:00 P.M. on Classical New Hampshire.

APM Presents: I Hear America Singing

As in all aspects of our culture, music has been a part of work every step of the way. Today, both the advent of remote-work and the emerging question of universal basic income are creating new paradigms and discussions about the meaning of work. Join Cantus for I Hear America Singing, a joyful examination of the role work has played in our lives in years past and how work might evolve into the future.

I Hear America Singing will air Tuesday, August 15th at 7:00: PM on Classical New Hampshire.

BBC Proms

The Proms, more formally known as the Henry Wood Promenade Concerts presented by the BBC, is an eight-week summer season of daily orchestral classical music concerts and other events held annually, predominantly in the Royal Albert Hall in central London, England, UK.

We have your ticket to listen to this year’s 8-week Proms series beginning Saturday, August 12th at 4:00 P.M., after the Opera, on Classical New Hampshire!