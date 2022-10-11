Go behind the scenes at NHPR during two open house events

NHPR is excited to host a series of open houses for our listeners – beginning this October! Our kick-off event will offer the chance for you to see a live broadcast with Morning Edition host Rick Ganley, or All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa.

These open houses are your opportunity to tour our beautiful studios, chat with NHPR reporters and producers, and experience a behind the scenes look at some of your favorite programs.

Of course, we'll offer snacks and beverages-- as well as time to mingle with fellow fans and new listeners of NHPR.

These events are FREE but we do ask guests to register.

Thursday, Oct 20 - 5:30 pm

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s new All Things Considered host, Julia Furukawa. This open house is your opportunity to tour our beautiful studios, and chat with Julia and and Climate Reporter Mara Hoplamazian. Of course, we'll offer snacks and beverages-- as well as time to mingle with fellow fans and new listeners of NHPR. Plus, we’ll be giving away NHPR Swag to one lucky attendee.

LOCATION: NHPR Studios at 2 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH - 6th floor

NOTE: Doors open at 5:15 p.m. for this event. Tickets are free, but reservation is required. You can register here.

Friday, Oct. 21 - 8:30 am

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s Morning Edition host Rick Ganley. This open house is your opportunity to tour our beautiful studios, and chat with Rick Ganley and the crew behind NHPR’s Something Wild– Dave Anderson, Chris Martin, and NHPR’s Jessica Hunt. Of course, we'll offer snacks and beverages-- as well as time to mingle with fellow fans and new listeners of NHPR. Plus, we’ll be giving away NHPR Swag to one lucky attendee.

LOCATION: NHPR Studios at 2 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH - 6th floor

NOTE: Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for this event. Tickets are free, but reservation is required. You can register here.

COVID RELATED VISITOR POLICY

Guests are an important part of our NHPR community and we want to safely welcome them into our space in a way that ensures both the safety of our staff and our visitors. NHPR is not requiring COVID vaccines at this time for our guests. Masks will be required should transmission rates in at least one county in NH be at high levels as measured by the CDC on the day of the event.

ACCESSIBILITY

NHPR Studios are fully handicapped accessible to the public.