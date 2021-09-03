Give Back New Hampshire is a bi-weekly segment that spotlights nonprofit organizations across the Granite State.

It airs every other Saturday at 9:35 a.m. during Weekend Edition.

Every nonprofit organization has a unique mission and a different story to tell. Give Back New Hampshire is a way for NHPR to bring attention to the needs and challenges of individual nonprofit organizations in our state.

If you have a suggestion for a nonprofit organization that you'd like us to spotlight, email giveback@nhpr.org.