How weeks of war have reshaped Iran's negotiating position
How has Iran's negotiating position changed after weeks of war? NPR's A Martinez talks to Mohammad Ali Shabani, editor of the London-based news site Amwaj.media.
Copyright 2026 NPR
How has Iran's negotiating position changed after weeks of war? NPR's A Martinez talks to Mohammad Ali Shabani, editor of the London-based news site Amwaj.media.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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