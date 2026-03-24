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How weeks of war have reshaped Iran's negotiating position

NPR | By A Martínez
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:39 AM EDT

How has Iran's negotiating position changed after weeks of war? NPR's A Martinez talks to Mohammad Ali Shabani, editor of the London-based news site Amwaj.media.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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