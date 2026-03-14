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Investigators in the U.S. examine if recent targeted attacks are linked to the Iran war

NPR | By Odette Yousef,
Scott Simon
Published March 14, 2026 at 7:42 AM EDT

Investigators in the U.S. search for motives in three recent instances of targeted attacks, and whether they are related to the war in Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon

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