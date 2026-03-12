To stop Africa from hemorrhaging local talent, scientist creates drug discovery lab
A Zambian scientist is on a quest to prevent brain drain from Africa so he's established a state-of-the-art drug discovery lab in South Africa.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A Zambian scientist is on a quest to prevent brain drain from Africa so he's established a state-of-the-art drug discovery lab in South Africa.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.