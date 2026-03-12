© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Pentagon assessment finds U.S. at fault for strike on school in Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:51 AM EDT

A preliminary assessment by the Pentagon says the U.S. is at fault for a missile strike on a school in Iran that killed at least 165 people, mostly children under the age of 12.

That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to NPR on the condition of anonymity. New reporting from ProPublica finds that a program designed to prevent civilian deaths was gutted last year.

Hannah Allam, national security reporter for ProPublica, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
