Inside Cuba's deepening economic and fuel crisis

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:47 AM EDT

Following President Trump’s military actions in Iran and Venezuela, many are wondering whether he has his sights set on Cuba next. The Trump administration has cut off oil to Cuba, resulting in blackouts, fuel shortages and severe economic unrest.

Associated Press reporter Cristiana Mesquita gives Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd a sense of what it has been like inside the communist-led island nation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

