© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Assessing the humanitarian impact of war in Iran (so far)

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Ailsa ChangPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published March 12, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sam Vigersky, an international affairs fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the humanitarian impacts of the war in Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.