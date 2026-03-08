Europe is grappling with its role in the Iran war
Constanze Stelzenmüller of the Brookings Institution analyses the difficult line European leaders as they calculate their responses to the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Constanze Stelzenmüller of the Brookings Institution analyses the difficult line European leaders as they calculate their responses to the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.