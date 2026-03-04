© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Family sues after researcher's death, alleging university's probe led to suicide

NPR | By Emily Feng
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:46 AM EST

The suicide of a Chinese American cancer researcher has raised painful questions over alleged discrimination against Asian scientists in the U.S.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.