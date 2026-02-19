Morning news brief
President Trump's Board of Peace to meet for the first time, latest round of talks to end war in Ukraine conclude with little progress, Meta CEO defends the platform in social media addiction trial.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump's Board of Peace to meet for the first time, latest round of talks to end war in Ukraine conclude with little progress, Meta CEO defends the platform in social media addiction trial.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.