Morning news brief
U.S. and Iran say they'll continue talks as both ramp up military forces, Paramount makes a final play for Warner Bros. Discovery, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in social media addiction trial.
Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S. and Iran say they'll continue talks as both ramp up military forces, Paramount makes a final play for Warner Bros. Discovery, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in social media addiction trial.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.