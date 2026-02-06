Food critic visits 6 of America's oldest restaurants to mark its 250th birthday
Host Ailsa Chang chats with Washington Post food writer Tom Sietsema about his months-long project to cover six of the nation's oldest restaurants.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Host Ailsa Chang chats with Washington Post food writer Tom Sietsema about his months-long project to cover six of the nation's oldest restaurants.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.